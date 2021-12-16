Is Your Location Affected By Apple Closing Stores Due To COVID Surge?

Apple (AAPL) has decided to temporarily close three of its retail shops as COVID infections spread across the United States.

According to CNBC, Apple closed a store in Miami through Thursday, a store in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, and a store in Annapolis, Maryland, through Friday.

“We regularly evaluate conditions and will alter our health measures to support the wellbeing of customers and workers,” an Apple spokeswoman said in a statement to the news site. We remain committed to providing our teams with a complete approach that includes frequent testing, daily health checks, employee and customer masks, deep cleaning, and paid sick leave.” Prior to returning, Apple employees at the three stores will undertake COVID-19 testing, which the electronics company warned might extend the closures of the locations depending on the results, according to CNBC.

The closures come as the Omicron variety spreads across the United States, with cases documented in at least 37 states.

According to a new study from the University of Hong Kong, the Omicron COVID strain grows 70 times quicker than the Delta variety.

Apple has adopted a proactive approach to the virus, saying earlier this week that all of its U.S. stores will once again require customers to wear face masks. To assist prevent the illness from spreading, the business has implemented regional coronavirus policy at its outlets.

At the height of the COVID pandemic in March 2020, Apple closed all of its stores, only to reopen them in early 2021.

Apple’s stock was trading at $175.17 at 11:49 a.m. EST on Thursday, down $4.14, or 2.30 percent.