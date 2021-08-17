Is Wool Sportswear The Next Big Thing In Sportswear? An Environmentally Friendly Sportswear Brand Takes on Industry Giants.

As it considers going public, an eco-friendly sportswear business may be set to shake up the sector by discarding traditional product materials. Allbirds Inc., based in San Francisco, has expanded its product line from footwear to garments, putting it in direct competition with Nike and Lululemon.

While industry heavyweights have made strides in ecologically friendly workout wear, Allbirds has gone one step further with sporting clothing made completely of sustainable materials.

Synthetic fabrics are no longer in use. What would you put in their place? Wool from merino sheep and yarn made from eucalyptus tree pulp

Some customers may be leery of wool for training apparel, but according to Tim Brown, the company’s co-chief executive, it can absorb up to 30% of its weight in sweat and regulate temperature.

Allbirds co-CEO Joey Zwillinger told The Wall Street Journal, “Tim and I have been focused on not simply developing items out of natural fibers in order to make them sustainable, but to make them great products.”

“We believe we can outperform what is currently on the market.”

Allbirds is already a favorite with environmentally minded customers who want to avoid polyester, a synthetic textile made from oil and containing dangerous compounds such as carcinogens.

Brown told the Journal, “There is a new crop of customers who are well aware that climate change is our generation’s concern, yet they’re running around in plastic leggings and plastic shoes.”

Both Nike and Lululemon use breathable, moisture-wicking fabrics. Leggings made by Nike are made up of 90% polyester and 10% latex. Lululemon employs a material called Luon, which is 86 percent nylon and 14 percent Lycra and is trademarked by the company.

Allbirds debuted in 2016 with a collection of shoes created with the same merino wool, recycled plastic bottle laces, and castor bean oil insoles. Shoes cost somewhere between $95 and $135.

Allbirds produced the “XO” garment line in 2020, which is made from wool and fiber extracted from abandoned marine life shells.

After rounds of fundraising in 2018 and 2020, the Journal estimates that Allbirds is worth $1.7 billion.

Allbirds could go public as early as September, according to rumors. The corporation has been tight-lipped about its aspirations to go public.

Our co-founders spoke with The @WSJ about creating our first line of performance wear by working with nature rather than against it. Continue reading to learn more. https://t.co/YElPERgZ0Q