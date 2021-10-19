Is this the world’s longest race? 3,100 Miles Around A Block In New York

It’s the world’s longest sanctioned foot race, a 3,100-mile trek that takes competitors 5,649 times around the same New York block.

Thousands of individuals have climbed Everest, yet just 49 people have completed the Sri Chinmoy Self-Transcendence 3,100 Mile Race, according to organizers.

On less than five hours of sleep per night, runners do more than two marathons per day for nearly two months.

Because the route is a half-mile loop on a concrete sidewalk surrounding a high school in Jamaica, Queens, they can’t rely on changing scenery to keep them motivated.

They rotate daily between running clockwise one day and anti-clockwise the next to keep things interesting.

The hardest obstacle of the race, according to this year’s winner, Andrea Marcato, was “definitely monotony.”

“The first week is quite difficult, especially mentally. However, after a while, you become accustomed to it. You must embrace the fact that every day will be the same “According to AFP, he said.

Participants have 52 days to run 3,100 miles (4,989 kilometers), which means they must run 59.6 miles each day on average.

They run, walk, and hobble between the hours of 6:00 a.m. and midnight, eating as they go to compensate for the 10,000 calories they expend during each session.

They sleep, wash, and care for their blistered feet in adjacent lodging for the remaining six hours of the day.

Only ultramarathon veterans with six-day events under their belts are eligible to compete.

Race director Sahishnu Szczesiul remarked, “It’s a test of stamina, strength, inner drive, and talent.”

The event takes a physical toll, according to Harita Davies, the only woman among this year’s seven participants, but “the kind of astonishing thing is that as the days and weeks go by your body actually does adapt, you do grow stronger.”

Sri Chinmoy, an Indian spiritual guru who lived in New York until his death in 2007, created the marathon in 1997.

He promoted “self-transcendence,” or going beyond one’s own perceptions of what one may attain through spirituality.

Runners in the 25th edition, which began on September 5, indicated that getting into a meditative condition was crucial to finishing.

“When the mind is focused, there are no other thoughts, concerns, worries, or uncertainties,” Marcato, 39, explained.

It’s not simple to meditate while traveling the 883-meter loop around Thomas A. Edison Career and Technical Education High School.

A bustling highway, as well as basketball and handball courts, are passed by runners. The road isn’t closed off from the rest of the world, and 2,000 schoolchildren flood the pavement twice a day.

Davies is a 47-year-old New Zealander.