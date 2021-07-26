Is There Going To Be More Stimulus Checks? The $2,000-per-month-payments-petition is gaining traction.

On Sunday, a Change.org petition to Congress for $2,000 monthly stimulus payments was nearly 90% complete, with over 2.7 million signatures out of a total of 3 million. As of 6:17 p.m. ET, the petition has received 2,698,800 signatures.

While such petitions seldom affect Congress, the petition could help reintroduce the discussion about more direct payments to Americans at a time when Congress is debating a $1 trillion infrastructure proposal.

During the COVID-19 epidemic, there have been three rounds of direct payments. The most recent payment was made as part of the American Rescue Plan, which gave eligible Americans with a $1,400 payment — or $2,800 for married couples — as well as $1,400 for each qualified child.

Stephanie Bronin, owner of Duo Restaurant in Denver, started the petition in March 2020. She proposes that adults be paid $2,000 and children be paid $1,000.

I’m Stephanie, and I’m one of more than 400,000 Americans who have signed a petition demanding $2000 per adult and $1000 per child each month for the duration of the #Covid19 crisis. @senatemajldr @[email protected] and @GOPLeader, we urgently want #MoneyForThePeople. https://t.co/MVsUnHzGNu

In recent days, the petition has experienced a rise in activity.

On July 15, Bronin wrote, “Reporters have been speculating about whether this petition will reach 3 million signatures, but that is not where my mind is at.” “My attention is on the here and now, because today is the day that about 90% of our country’s families will receive their monthly checks. I realize it does not address everyone, but it is a partial response to the petition’s call for ongoing help that we can budget into our lives.”

Direct payments are not a new concept. Andrew Yang, a Democratic presidential candidate, ran on a promise to pay every adult in the United States $1,000 every month before the pandemic.

In December 2020, billionaire Mark Cuban told CNBC that instead of supporting aid programs like the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, the federal government could distribute money directly to Americans (SNAP).

Some Democrats in Congress are also becoming more supportive.

However, trillions of dollars in cash inflows have raised inflation fears.

The Federal Reserve’s balance sheet has grown to $8.2 trillion, and year-over-year inflation has just accelerated to its highest level since 2008.

