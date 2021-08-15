Is There Going To Be A Stock Market Crash? No, but here’s how to get ready in any case.

Do you recall the Chicken Little story? The appropriately called tiny chicken ran around announcing that the sky was falling. But it wasn’t the case.

When I see doomsday forecasts about a stock market catastrophe, I remember that story. Sure, the market will tumble once more sooner or later. No one knows for sure when it will happen.

With concerns about COVID-19 mounting again, we’ll probably see more financial equivalents of Chicken Little loudly warn that a market crash is just around the corner. It’s not going to happen, in my opinion. A stock market meltdown, in my opinion, is not imminent. But, in any case, here’s how to get ready.

Is it possible that I’m being contradictory by talking about preparing for a market catastrophe that I don’t feel will happen anytime soon? I don’t believe so, especially when those measures are prudent regardless of the stock market’s performance.

The first of these wise decisions is to build up a financial reserve. There’s no one-size-fits-all solution for how much cash you should keep on hand. Some investors may be content with a cash holding of 10% of their portfolio. Others might want a different amount.

Having some cash on hand, regardless of what you’re comfortable with, is a smart idea. You’ll be able to buy equities at a discount if the market falls considerably.

By the way, such drops don’t have to be full-fledged crashes. Stock market losses of 10% or more occurred in more than half of the years in the two decades preceding the market crisis of 2020. It is prudent to be prepared for such a common event.

Buying the stocks of reputable, well-run companies is a terrific option if a stock market disaster isn’t imminent. And, because no one knows how long it will be before the next crash, buying such stocks at any moment is a good idea.

I enjoy investing in healthcare stocks in particular. To be sure, I’m biased. My professional background is primarily in the medical field. I write about healthcare stocks on a regular basis. Even if my background were different, I believe I would be bullish on a number of healthcare stocks.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) is one of my favorite biotech companies, for example. The company sells the only medications approved to treat the underlying cause of cystic fibrosis, a rare genetic condition (CF). Because of, doctors aren’t likely to stop giving these CF medications. Brief News from Washington Newsday.