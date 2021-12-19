Is There a Winner in Saturday’s Powerball? Winning Numbers For The 18th Of December, As Well As The New Jackpot For Monday

The jackpot will expand again because there was no big prize winner in Saturday night’s Powerball drawing.

On Saturday, the prize was projected to be worth $353 million, with a cash value of $256 million. Monday’s jackpot is expected to reach $363 million, with a $265 million cash payout.

The winning lottery numbers for December 18 were 02-06-24-51-61 and 02-06-24-51-62.

The Powerball number was 01, with a 2x Power Play.

Since early October, there hasn’t been a big prize winner. In the Oct. 4 drawing, a California individual purchased a Quick Pick ticket at an Albertsons in Morro Bay and won the over $700 million jackpot.

To win the jackpot, a player must match the six numbers on their ticket to the drawn six-number combination. For the white balls, five numbers from 1 to 69 must be chosen, and for the red Powerball, a number from 1 to 26 must be chosen.

A Powerball ticket costs $2 and can be purchased in all but five states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The jackpot has a 1 in 292.2 million chance of being won.