Is There a Winner in Saturday’s Powerball? The Winning Numbers From Christmas Day, As Well As The New Jackpot From Monday.

The jackpot will continue to grow because there was no big prize winner in Saturday night’s Powerball drawing. Powerball players will be hoping for a surprise after Christmas Day, as the jackpot on Monday is expected to grow to $416 million, with a cash value of $299.5 million.

On December 25, the winning lottery numbers were 27, 29, 45, 55, 58, with a red Powerball of 2. It was a 3X Power Play.

The last time a grand-prize winner was announced was on Oct. 4, when a California man won $699.5 million. On Jan. 20, 2021, the jackpot hit $731.1 million, which was the year’s largest grand prize.

A player must match six numbers to the drawn six-number combination to win the Powerball jackpot. For this game, you must choose five numbers from 1 to 69.