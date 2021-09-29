Is There a Trillion-Dollar Coin? Washington is looking for a way out of the budget impasse.

Now that Congress is embroiled in yet another political standoff over lifting the debt ceiling, talk of a trillion-dollar US coin has resurfaced in Washington.

The notion for the costly platinum – which would be unusual but not necessarily illegal – was first proposed in 2011 as a detour from the constant battle between Democrats and Republicans over raising the debt ceiling so the government could pay its obligations.

The idea’s proponents point to a 1997 statute that, in theory, allows the Treasury Secretary to issue a platinum coin at his or her discretion.

The president might order the Treasury Secretary to mint a $1 trillion bill, which would be deposited in the Federal Reserve and used to pay for a significant amount of Washington’s obligations.

A move like this would avoid Congress, which is once again flirting with calamity. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen cautioned on Tuesday that unless the federal borrowing cap is increased, the country will run out of money.

Though it may sound far-fetched, the notion gained traction during the 2013 deadlock to the point that the Treasury Department officially stated that the coin will not be minted.

In a January 2017 podcast, former President Barack Obama referred to internal discussions about the proposal as he was leaving office.

“There were all kinds of kooky ideas,” Obama remarked of the 2013 meetings with employees on “Pod Save America.”

However, conventional economists have not adopted the proposal.

Paul Krugman, an economist, called the concept “an accounting gimmick” that “wouldn’t even deceive anyone” in a March 2020 article.

It was “the kind of thinking of a third world country,” according to Laurence Kotlikoff, an economics professor at Boston University.

“The essence of the problem here is that the government is printing money to pay its bills,” Kotlikoff explained. “And you have inflation when you produce enough money.”

Policymakers are already dealing with pricing pressures as a result of the pandemic’s high fiscal spending. This is a significant change from the lackluster inflation of the previous two decades.

Republicans in Congress have opposed extending the debt ceiling, claiming that President Joe Biden’s massive proposed infrastructure and social program spending are fiscally unwise.

For the time being, there appears to be no visible way out of the standoff, raising the risk that the US will default for the first time in its history.

However, while economists scoff at the trillion-dollar coin, it is a subject of fascination on social media.

On. Brief News from Washington Newsday.