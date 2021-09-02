Is There a Toilet Paper Shortage This Time? Panic buying is being blamed, as are supply chain issues.

As coronavirus cases rise again, toilet paper is flying off the shelves amid panic buying by consumers, and supply chain concerns are exacerbating the shortages.

The rise in COVID-19 infections caused by the Delta version of the virus has prompted customers across the United States to stock up on basic household items like toilet paper, according to Insider.

Toilet paper shortages, which were reported last year when the initial wave of the coronavirus hit the country, had largely subsided as the virus appeared to have been tamed by an intensive vaccine rollout.

New infections are on the rise again, despite the fact that more than half of the population has been vaccinated (53 percent).

Daily new instances increased last month, surpassing February’s totals. According to Worldometer data, the United States has had 40.33 million coronavirus illnesses and over 660,000 deaths. According to the Johns Hopkins tracker, more than 140,000 new cases and 1,397 deaths were reported on Wednesday.

Large toilet paper manufacturers are reportedly ramping up output in order to keep supply flowing. The Wall Street Journal reported this week that Procter & Gamble, the world’s largest toilet paper manufacturer, is running factories around the clock. Because Proctor & Gamble has curtailed store orders, small merchants have been hurt the hardest by the supply concerns.

Roche Bros, a grocery store company established in Massachusetts, is one such shop.

As Roche Bros struggles to maintain toilet paper in stock, Arthur Ackles, vice president of merchandising and buying, told the Wall Street Journal that “customers are asking a lot of questions.” Demand, on the other hand, is only one side of the story.

Labor concerns across the country, according to Ackles, have disrupted U.S. supply chains, causing delays in manufacturing and delivery of orders. Ackles stated, “I don’t think we totally recovered from when the supply chain took a tremendous hit.” Despite the end of unemployment benefits this month, the United States is experiencing a historic labor shortage, which has dimmed prospects for businesses to recruit and hire workers.

People rushed to stock up on toilet paper before countrywide lockdowns were proclaimed last spring, resulting in some of the most hectic scenes at retail outlets. Manufacturers are attempting to respond promptly to the rise in demand this time, based on their previous experience.

Cottonelle and Scott toilet paper maker Kimberly-Clark said in a statement to USA Today that it is “closely monitoring the situation and working hard to produce more.” Brief News from Washington Newsday.