Is There A Powerball Winner? Winning Numbers for Saturday’s New Jackpot, Sept. 18

After there was no grand-prize winner in Saturday’s drawing, the Powerball jackpot has risen to an estimated $472 million, with a cash option of $342 million. The new prize is nearly a third of the way to the previous highest Powerball jackpot of $1.6 billion, which was won in 2016.

Saturday’s jackpot was predicted to be $457 million, with a $331.6 million cash option.

5, 36, 39, 45, and 57 were the winning numbers. The Powerball number chosen was 11 with a 2X Power Play.

The next drawing will take place on Monday evening. Powerball was expanded to three days a week in August.

While no grand prize winner was announced on Saturday, a $1 million Powerball lottery ticket was sold in New Jersey. Five of the numbers on the ticket were correct, but not the Powerball.

The Powerball jackpot has a 1 in 292.2 million chance of winning, and a ticket costs $2. In 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the US Virgin Islands, Powerball is available.