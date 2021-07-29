Is There A Powerball Winner? Winning Numbers For July 28th, As Well As The New Jackpot For Wednesday

The projected $186 million jackpot, with a cash value of $134.6 million, was not won in the Powerball drawing on Wednesday night. The next drawing will be held on Saturday, with a jackpot of around $199 million and a $144 million cash option.

On Wednesday, July 28, the winning lotto numbers were 25, 30, 53, 59, 60, with a red Powerball of 5. It was a 3X Power Play.

In addition to no big prize winner, there were no quick millionaires in the most recent Powerball drawing. Players who hit the Match 5 would have won a million dollars. Players who struck the Match 5 with a Power Play, on the other hand, could have won $2 million.

The Wednesday night Powerball drawing, on the other hand, yielded a slew of smaller cash rewards.

There were 14 players who won $50,000 each after hitting the Match 4 plus red Powerball.

Meanwhile, five players won $150,000 after hitting the Match 4 plus red Powerball with a Power Play.

The remaining prizes from the most recent lottery drawing ranged from $4 to $300.

If you win the Powerball jackpot, you can select between a one-time lump sum payout or an annuity payment.

Winners who choose the annuity receive a single payment right away, followed by 29 annual payments that rise by 5% each year.

Powerball is available in 45 states, plus Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands.