Is There A Powerball Winner? Winning Numbers For July 24th, As Well As The New Jackpot For Wednesday

There was no big winner in Saturday’s $174 million Powerball drawing, which had a cash value of 98.3 million.

With a red Powerball of 10, the winning numbers were 1, 4, 11, 59, and 67. It was a 2x Power Play.

Saturday’s drawing yielded five lucky $1 million winners. Florida, Illinois, New Hampshire, New Jersey, and Tennessee were among the winners.

Two players from Maryland and Virginia were the winners of the Match 5 plus power play drawing, each winning $2 million.

The jackpot has climbed to an estimated $186 million, with a cash value of $134.6 million, in the next Powerball drawing on Wednesday.

Powerball winners can select between a one-time lump sum payout (often known as the cash option) or an annuity to receive their prize. If you choose the annuity, you will get a one-time payment followed by 29 annual installments that increase by 5% each year.

On June 5, the most recent Powerball jackpot was won. The $285.6 million prize was won by a player from Jacksonville, Florida.

The chances of winning the grand reward are 1 in 292,201,388.