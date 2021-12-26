Is There a Link Between Cancun’s Crime Wave and Mayoral Corruption?

Armed troops of Mexico’s National Guard met sun-seeking visitors in Cancun’s renowned hotel area less than two weeks ago. Following gang-related shootings that marred the region’s reputation, including the murders of two female tourists, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador [AMLO] dispatched 1,500 troops to Quintana Roo on permanent postings. AMLO indicated that the forces were mostly there to gather intelligence.

The troops were greeted with open arms by Benito Juarez-Cancun Municipal President (Mayor) Mara Lezama, a member of AMLO’s party. “It’s a beautiful day, a historic day on the matter of reducing crime and providing security,” said Lezama, who was just re-elected to a second two-year term (Google English translation).

One wonders if Mayor Lezama has done anything wrong, or if she is a part of the problem. According to reports, organized crime is on the rise.