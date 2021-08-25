Is There A Hot Dog For The Road? The Wienermobile is offering a Lyft ride to a few lucky fans.

The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is teaming up with Lyft, a ride-sharing service.

From August 25 to 27, the huge hot dog car may appear as your Uber XL in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Atlanta for a limited time and a select few lucky riders.

The Wienermobile will be driven by “the Oscar Mayer Hot Doggers,” two five-star drivers, according to the press release.

All of the amenities that come with the Wienermobile journey, such as the ability to choose their own music and neon lights, may surprise Wienermobile riders. Each rider will also receive complimentary t-shirts, hot dog masks, and “Weenie Whistles,” which are whistles designed like the Weinermobile.

“Whether you’re going to a family picnic, a BBQ with friends, or a sports game or concert, Lyft has been helping riders get back to the summer fun they missed in 2020,” said Ethan Eyler, Director of Brand Products at Lyft.

“We can’t wait to go on the road with Oscar Mayer and surprise our riders with a once-in-a-lifetime chance to celebrate summer from inside the world-famous Wienermobile.”

The agreement will “spark miles of smiles,” according to the famed meat brand, with a wiener rideshare vehicle arriving instead of a regular Lyft vehicle.

In a news release, Megan Lang, Associate Marketing Director of Oscar Mayer, said, “With the globe as our canvas and meat as our medium, we want to do everything we can to spark unexpected grins wherever we go.”

What’s the greatest approach to keep Oscar’s attention? Duh! A trip on the #WienermobileLyft Throughout August, certain @lyft XL riders will be surprised with the Wienermobile. pic.twitter.com/jlpJjKKrUz