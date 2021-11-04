Is There a Crypto Addiction Epidemic?

Matt Danzico realized he had an issue when he noticed bitcoin branding on the packaging of grocery store items.

During the pandemic, Danzico became engrossed in the global mania for trading digital currencies, and it quickly became an obsession.

“I’d spend these restless nights trying to get these charts out of my head,” the Barcelona-based designer and visual journalist explained. “I was convinced I was going insane.” Bitcoin and ethereum are infamous for their volatility, and the 39-year-old saw “years worth of money won and lost in a very short period of time.”

His emotions were on a rollercoaster as well, exacerbated by the fact that he was speculating in the midst of a Covid-19 lockdown. His wife noticed him becoming agitated and irritable.

Danzico won’t reveal how much the experiment cost him financially; suffice it to say that “it was horrible for our bank account.”

Months later, on a journey back to the United States, the cheery American is largely relieved that he was able to get his addiction under control swiftly.

However, as cryptocurrencies have progressed from a niche to a mainstream interest, Danzico claims that global experiences far darker than his own are happening.

He stated, “We’re talking tens of millions of individuals trading cryptocurrency.”

“Even if a small percentage of those people become addicted, we’re talking about a looming potential mental health disaster on a scale I don’t believe the world has ever seen.”

Danzico points out that a sense of the mental health repercussions of the tokens’ chronic instability can be found on Twitter, where crypto fans congregate.

Plunges in value are frequently accompanied by tweets from “people talking serious depression, extremely extreme thoughts of seclusion and suicide.”

In September, a Czech man’s story about his failed attempt to make money with cryptocurrency — which included taking on mounting debts in an attempt to recoup his losses — went popular on Twitter.

He was depressed and destitute, but he was too embarrassed to seek help. “When I called my mother, all I said was that everything was OK and that I had a good job, a place to sleep, and so on. In actuality, I was hungry “Jirka, a user who has now begun to repair his life, wrote.

Danzico began exploring crypto addiction after being disturbed by his own experience and those of others documented online. He wrote up his findings in an essay for the crypto news site Cointelegraph.

