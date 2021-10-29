Is There a Bubble in Bitcoin, Technology, or Housing? One expert’s reason for saying yes.

The nation’s supply chain concerns, according to investor Richard Bernstein, will have a detrimental impact on the economy in the long run, and that housing, technology, and bitcoin investments are all in a bubble.

In August, Bernstein said on CNBC’s “Trading Nation” that the US economy “may be in the largest bubble of my career.”

“The Fed has warped the long end of the curve to the point that we’re seeing a very natural reaction among long-duration assets that’s taking on a life of its own,” Bernstein said. “Anyone who invests in these long-term assets must be convinced that long-term interest rates will not rise, since that is the kryptonite of this bubble.” Cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin, according to Bernstein, are in a bubble, and their long-term rise will not be sustainable. After hitting an all-time high of $66,000 just a week ago, Bitcoin is now worth $61,496.71.

Bernstein also feels that housing is in a bubble that is even worse than the housing bubble of the mid-2000s.

By comparison, the current #housing bubble is beginning to resemble the mid-2000s #bubble. ecCktokVrH pic.twitter.com/ecCktokVrH “[Home values] are currently increasing faster than they were during the housing bubble,” he remarked. “The current rate of change is larger than anything seen during the housing bubble in 2005, 6, 7, 8,” says the author. First-time homeowners are especially vulnerable to severe losses, according to investor Peter Boockvar, who warned in August that the supply of properties cannot keep up with demand. He points out that people who put down 5% on historically low mortgage rates will benefit if property prices rise 10%. “They’ve practically had their equity wiped out,” Boockvar added.

He claims that air is starting to escape from the bubble.

“People are now experiencing sticker shock as a result of rising property prices,” said Boockvar. “Buyers have called a halt to the transaction. “I can’t afford this,” they remarked, or “I’d want to wait till property prices fall.” The supply chain interruptions have lasted longer than in the 1970s, according to Bernstein, who also highlighted that the oil embargo “changed the way people thought about inflation for ten years.” Bernstein advises investors to invest in pro-inflationary assets such as energy, commodities, and industrial companies, citing a “world of opportunity.”