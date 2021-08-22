Is the Fourth Stimulus Check on the Way? The Delta Variant Could Be Important In $2,000 Direct Payments.

Fears of a probable economic downturn as a result of the COVID-19 Delta variant have kept speculations of a fourth round of stimulus checks and monthly stimulus payments alive.

While millions of Americans would benefit from a cash injection, Congress has become more hesitant as the economy has improved. The unemployment rate plummeted to its lowest point since the outbreak began in July, and Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., has stated that he “can’t think the economy will need a fourth round.”

However, there have been two recent signals that give direct payments some optimism.

On March 30, 21 senators wrote to President Joe Biden, requesting that the administration include “recurring, smartly-targeted, auto-stabilized direct payments” in its next economic recovery plan. Biden would have a difficult time persuading Republicans and some Democrats to approve such a bill because all 21 senators are Democrats.

The other initiative is a Change.org petition demanding $2,000 per month for each American. The petition has surpassed 2.84 million signatures and is on its way to reaching 3 million.

It’s uncertain whether such gestures will result in actual action on Capitol Hill.

Meanwhile, US authorities stated on Thursday that states can extend unemployment benefits through the September 6 deadline by using money left over from the $350 billion in pandemic funds that Congress originally authorized to state and local governments under the American Rescue Plan.

More than 7 million Americans could lose their jobless benefits after Labor Day as a result of the decision.

There may still be some doubts about the economy’s fundamentals.

Before the epidemic, one of the most important economic indicators was how quickly Americans’ credit card debt had grown. In 2020, a severely damaged economy as a result of lockdown measures deteriorated the financial situation for many Americans. Direct payments were deemed necessary because, according to Federal Reserve data from 2019, 41% of households aged 25 to 64 were unable to afford a $400 outlay.

As concerns about the economy grew, the respite would arrive in March 2020. The Cares Act was passed by Congress, with most single persons receiving $1,200 and families with children receiving more.

In December 2020, as part of the Consolidated Appropriations Act, a second batch of stimulus cheques was pushed through, involving $600 per adult and $600 per child. In March, the American Rescue Plan launched a third round. It. Brief News from Washington Newsday.