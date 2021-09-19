Is Texas Getting Ready To Go Blue? Beto O’Rourke, a Democrat, is expected to run against Greg Abbott.

According to Axios, Democrat Robert “Beto” O’Rourke, the former Texas congressman who attracted national notice in 2018 with his effort to unseat Sen. Ted Cruz, is going to run for governor and will launch his candidacy before the end of 2021.

“No decision has been made,” longtime adviser David Wysong told Axios. He did say, though, that O’Rourke has been “making and receiving calls from individuals all over the state.”

Beto O’Rourke is gearing up to run for governor of Texas in 2022, according to reports. An announcement is likely later this year. https://t.co/qYc1shxQaT

After two landslide victories, Republican Governor Greg Abbott will seek a third term in November 2022. Abbott has been under fire in recent days for passing a bill that makes abortions illegal as early as six weeks. In February, he was chastised when Texas had one of the country’s worst power outages.

O’Rourke, 48, represented El Paso in the United States House of Representatives for three terms. In 2018, he resigned to run for Senate, losing to Cruz by a razor-thin margin. After being urged to run by Oprah Winfrey in an interview, he made an unsuccessful candidacy for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2020.

No significant Democrat has declared their candidacy yet. Joaquin Castro, Julian Castro, Wendy Davis, and Lina Hidalgo are some of O’Rourke’s potential opponents. O’Rourke could possibly face a challenge from actor Matthew McConaughey, who is running as an independent against Abbott.

In recent years, Democrats have made winning big elections in Texas a high priority. In 2018, O’Rourke had a good campaign against Cruz, while polls showed Joe Biden in a competitive contest with Donald Trump in 2020.

However, Democrats were defeated in Texas, continuing a long losing streak and demonstrating that the effort to turn the state blue is far more difficult than it appears.

Since 1976, the state has not endorsed a Democratic presidential candidate, and Democrats have not won a gubernatorial election since 1990.

Some of the confidence for Texas stems from Democrats’ gains in red-state Georgia, where they came close to winning a gubernatorial election in 2018. In 2020, Biden defeated Trump by 16 electoral votes, and Georgia went on to elect two Democrats to the U.S. Senate in January.

Changing demographics could help O’Rourke. Austin, a left-leaning metropolis, continues to attract new people. Austin expanded by 21% between 2010 and 2020, according to the census. Brief News from Washington Newsday.