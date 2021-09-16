IS Sahel Jihadist Leader Killed by French Forces.

The leader of Islamic State in the Greater Sahara, who was sought for killing US soldiers and foreign humanitarian workers, was killed by French troops in an operation.

President Emmanuel Macron tweeted early Thursday that Adnan Abu Walid al-Sahrawi had been “neutralized” by French forces.

Macron added, without specifying the location or details of the operation, that “this is another big accomplishment in our battle against terrorist groups in the Sahel.”

The jihadist leader was wanted by the US for a deadly 2017 attack on US forces in Niger, as well as the murder of French charity workers in 2020.

The majority of terrorist attacks in Mali, Niger, and Burkina Faso have been attributed on the Islamic State in the Greater Sahara.

ISGS and the Al-Qaeda-affiliated Group for the Support of Islam and Muslims routinely target the critical “tri-border” area (GSIM).

ISGS has undertaken out fatal strikes in Mali, Niger, and Burkina Faso, killing civilians and military.

The US had announced a $5 million reward for information on Sahrawi’s whereabouts, since he was wanted in connection with an incident in Niger on October 4, 2017 that killed four US Special Forces and four Niger troops.

On August 9, 2020, the ISGS director personally ordered the assassination of six French charity workers, as well as their Niger guides and drivers, in Niger.

Sahrawi was a member of Al-Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb (AQIM) and co-led Mujao, a Malian Islamist organization that kidnapped Spanish charity workers and a number of Algerian diplomats in Mali in 2012.

Since the start of its military intervention in Mali in 2013, the French military has killed numerous high-ranking members of ISGS as part of its strategy of targeting jihadist commanders.

After more than eight years of military deployment in the Sahel, Macron said in June that France’s anti-jihadist Barkhane force will be scaled back to focus on counter-terrorism operations and supporting local forces.

“This evening, the nation remembers all of its heroes who died in the Serval and Barkhane missions for France in the Sahel, as well as the grieving families and the wounded.

“Their sacrifice will not go unnoticed. “We will continue this struggle with our African, European, and American partners,” Macron wrote in another tweet.

In 2012, jihadists took control of the north of Mali, but were forced out of the cities by France’s military intervention in 2013.

Mali, on the other hand, is a poor and landlocked country that is home to at least. Brief News from Washington Newsday.