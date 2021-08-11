Is Netflix able to compete with Disney’s annual content spending of $15 billion?

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) is known for generating high-quality content and owning some of the most valuable media assets in the industry. Disney is making a push into streaming programming, which might put Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) under pressure (NASDAQ:NFLX)

The streaming pioneer has a multi-year head start on Disney and has already surpassed 200 million subscribers. Disney is quickly gaining ground. Disney+ debuted in November 2019 and has already surpassed 100 million subscribers. Following the initial success, Disney’s management decided to put more money on the table, vowing to spend $15 billion on content by 2024. Can Netflix compete with the long-established media behemoth?

Netflix frequently claims that competition from rival streaming services has no negative impact on its own performance. That may not appear to be the case at first glance. Over the last few years, the streaming business has blossomed with new options. However, Netflix’s reasoning makes more sense when you consider that the arrival of numerous streaming service providers makes it more likely that customers will terminate their cable TV or satellite service. Indeed, according to Nielsen, streaming accounts for only 27% of total screen time in the United States, whereas linear TV accounts for 63%.

Netflix’s basic membership is $8.99 per month. For $13.99 per month, Disney offers a bundle that includes Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+. Because of the low prices, a household can have many streaming subscriptions.

With popular media assets like Star Wars and Marvel, Disney’s declaration that it will invest $15 billion on content in 2024 will undoubtedly make it a strong alternative for customers. Indeed, Disney owns seven of the top ten highest-grossing films of all time. Disney’s assets are extremely popular.

Netflix, on the other hand, is no slouch when it comes to content spending. Netflix spent $14.6 billion on content in 2019, up from $12 billion in 2018. The streaming behemoth has 209 million members and generated $7.3 billion in revenue in the most recent quarter. Netflix has lots of ammunition in the competition thanks to its enormous revenue base. The difference will be Netflix’s lack of high-quality media assets on which to build.

In the end, viewers should benefit greatly from this war between streaming behemoths. More money spent on content is likely to yield a large number of results. Brief News from Washington Newsday.