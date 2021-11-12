Is it Time to Go Public? The Most Important Things You Should Know Before Your Initial Public Offering

Making a public appearance. It’s the goal of many bright-eyed young entrepreneurs who want to establish a name for themselves in the world. It’s a massive education for those of us who achieve that lofty aim.

My first time out, I had the amazing fortune of getting an insider’s seat for an IPO. In my mid-twenties, I started as employee No. 8 at one of the first e-commerce businesses, and quickly found myself on the executive team, drafting the S-1, and executing the roadshow.

That event launched me on a career that spanned more than 20 years and 14 startups. It was also a driving cause behind my choice to launch a new type of business that challenges traditional business and wealth-creation methods.

As someone dedicated to assisting the next generation of entrepreneurs to flourish and succeed, I’d like to share the most important things I learned from that experience, including the surprises and setbacks.

Many people believe that in order to succeed in business, you must be Bill Gates or Elon Musk. They are, however, just individuals.

My journey to an initial public offering (IPO) de-mystified the entire procedure. It provided me the perspective and confidence that the sky is the limit if you have the right idea, the right people, and the right execution.

Things don’t always turn out the way we expect them to.

It would be ideal if everyone followed the rules and treated one another with fairness and respect. Unfortunately, this isn’t always the case. When you’re working with people and significant sums of money, egos, greed, and even betrayal can arise. You must learn to read people, assert yourself, and become resourceful when circumstances change.

For example, we ran out of cash on our way to the IPO. Our CEO refused to accept the revised terms when a significant investor tried to take advantage of the situation. He ordered the person to pound sand, then went to the casino with all of the company’s cash and made more than enough money to cover payroll and keep us moving forward! It wasn’t a decision I’d make again, but it worked out.

You require companionship.

Your most precious asset is good relationships. On a trip like this, the caliber of people you can meet is remarkable. If you remain humble, you may be able to recruit some of them as mentors, supporters, or partners.

Without the faith and guidance of a few people throughout the years, I would not be where I am today.