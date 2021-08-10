Is It Possible To Pay For Movies With Bitcoin? By the end of the year, AMC will accept BTC.

AMC Entertainment announced on Monday that by the end of the year, it will accept Bitcoin as payment for movie tickets and refreshments.

AMC Entertainment CEO Adam Aron stated during an earnings call that the company will have IT systems in place to begin taking cryptocurrency by the end of 2021. The payment method will be available for purchases made online at all of the company’s theaters in the United States.

The move follows a sharp drop in Bitcoin values in recent weeks. Bitcoin values dropped below $30,000 in July before rebounding to roughly $46,050 on Monday.

The recent rally occurred after Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Pa., introduced an amendment to the bipartisan infrastructure plan that would limit a proposal to enhance federal regulation of Bitcoin. Transactions above $10,000 would be required to be disclosed to the IRS under the amendment.

According to Forbes, the Senate failed to pass the amendment after Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., stopped it.

AMC’s stock increased by more than 4% in extended trading on Monday. The company also reported a narrower-than-expected second-quarter deficit, although Aron cautioned that they are still in trouble.

According to CNBC, he added in a statement, “While there are no assurances as to what the future may bring in a still infection-affected globe, one can look ahead and picture a happy Hollywood ending to this story.”

The company recorded a net loss of $344 million in the second quarter of 2020, down from a loss of $561.2 million in the previous quarter. This meant it only lost 71 cents per share, compared to 91 cents per share projected. It also brought in $444.7 million in income. The company was anticipated to generate only $382.1 million, according to Wall Street analysts.

Due to the COVID-19 epidemic, the struggling movie theater company was forced to lock its doors for several months in 2020. Although at least 95 percent of the company’s theaters are open as of June this year, attendance has yet to return to pre-pandemic levels.

“We are not celebrating… We are still losing money and burning cash,” Aron remarked, adding, “But we can see a light at the end of the tunnel.”