Is it possible to get a free taco every day? Taco Bell is experimenting with the idea of a taco subscription service.

With its “Taco Lovers Pass,” Taco Bell aims to provide customers a taco a day for a predetermined price every month.

Yum Brands is experimenting with a new subscription service that promises to make every day taco day. The trial will take place in 17 different venues throughout Tucson, Arizona.

The new subscription would allow subscribers to acquire one “crunchy taco, spicy potato soft taco, crunchy supreme taco, soft supreme taco, Doritos locos taco, or Doritos locos taco supreme” per day, according to a press release issued by Taco Bell on Monday.

The subscription will cost $5 to $10 depending on the locale and can be accessed through the Taco Bell app. Customers who visit a participating location can participate in the experiment through November 24.

When ordering via the app, a member can unlock the “Taco Lovers Pass” category, which entitles them to one taco each day for 30 days.

The goal of restaurants adopting subscription service choices is to entice consumers to visit more regularly in the hopes of wanting something more filling than one item.

Customers who desire more than one taco appear to be Taco Bell’s priority. In order to attract more consumers, Panera provides a $8.99 monthly subscription that includes unlimited coffee.

In the last few months, Yum Brands has released a slew of new Taco Bell rebranding and marketing initiatives.

Taco Bell’s recent appointment of Lil Nas X as Chief Impact Officer, as well as the taco chain’s ecologically friendly initiative to “reuse leftover sauce packets,” are examples of further developments.

