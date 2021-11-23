Is it possible to crash-proof my portfolio?

The title of this column poses the wrong question, and the answer will be incorrect.

Too many individuals are concerned about a frequently stated market crash. There are those commentators who want to terrify you into buying their books that will teach you how to save your hard-earned money and yourself.

“Can I crash proof my behavior?” is the proper question to ask yourself.

There are some things you must do in order to expand your portfolio.

If you aren’t a pro at this, you will need to ponder, research, and exercise extreme discipline.

CNBC may make it appear simple. Simply invest in the most recent promoted firm. Purchase it today and sell it at the first indication of weakness. That’s a game for losers! An inexperienced investor will nearly never outperform a professional manager. The truth is that it’s a full-time job that necessitates a great deal of emotional control.

I’ve been doing this for 53 years and have seen every downturn since!

972-1973.

1989, 2000-2002, 2008-2009, and 2020 are all included. There were numerous corrections made along the way. For the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, the drops ranged from 30 percent to 50 percent.

The tech-heavy NASDAQ dropped down 85 percent during the tech collapse (2000-2002). Some investors were practically bankrupted.

Consider the steps below to help you create a successful plan.

How Much Money Will You Put Into It?

Will you invest a portion or all of your $200,000 if you have it?

Some people prefer to begin slowly and gradually increase their confidence.

Will you invest on a regular basis, such as a certain amount each month? This stage serves as a framework for the subsequent steps.

Why Am I Putting Money Into It?

What exactly is your goal?

Make sure you’re clear about this. This can help you set concrete goals like purchasing a home, a car, raising a family, paying for your children’s school, vacations, starting a business, and retiring.

Make a list of your objectives and prioritize them. Then track your development each year.

Calculate how much money you’ll require for each goal.

Money set aside for five-year or less-term goals should not be included in your investing portfolio.

You may not have enough time to recover to fulfill the target if there is a severe correction or crash.

How Much Time Do You Have To Complete Each Objective?

You can more precisely calibrate your development when you know how much time and money you’ll need.

This will also make it possible. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.