Is It Possible to Build Cars on Mars? Elon Musk has stated that he wishes to complete it before he dies.

Elon Musk said during the Tesla (TSLA) 2021 shareholder meeting on Thursday that he would like to manufacture his electric automobiles in space and that he hopes to achieve so before he dies.

According to Fox News, Musk made the announcement after being asked by one of the meeting’s attendees when Tesla will begin “off-plant” vehicle production.

“Off-planet factory?” Musk joked, according to the news agency. “So, we’re several years before Tesla’s first off-planet manufacturing,” he continues, “I like the way you think.” I mean, before I die, I’d like to see one. That would be fantastic.

“So, I don’t know what we got like 40-years-ish,” the Tesla CEO concluded. Hopefully, before I die, to be precise. That’d be fantastic.” In February 2018, Musk hooked his cherry-red Tesla Roadster to the side of the Falcon Heavy rocket and launched it into orbit. The car came with a test dummy in the driver’s seat and a sign scrawled on the circuit board that read, “Made on Earth by humans.” Musk’s space enterprise, SpaceX, has since set its sights on establishing a city on Mars by 2050. He earlier stated that he would desire to die as a city resident, but “not on impact,” according to Fox News.

Tesla’s prospective long-term space manufacturing plans come as the electric car manufacturer said on Thursday that it will relocate its headquarters from Fremont, California, to Austin, Texas, citing high living costs and long commutes for employees in Silicon Valley as reasons.

Tesla’s stock was trading at $786.24 at 12:15 p.m. ET on Friday, down $7.37, or 0.93 percent.