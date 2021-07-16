Is It Possible That Your WhatsApp Account Has Been Blocked? For this reason, a social media app has halted 2 million Indian users.

In an effort to combat spam on its messaging network, WhatsApp has blocked the accounts of 2 million users.

The business disclosed the accounts’ closure in its first compliance report under India’s new information technology regulations, which went into effect in May.

According to the new rule, social media companies such as WhatsApp must publish monthly compliance reports showing the amount of complaints they receive from Indian users and the steps they take to resolve the issues.

According to CNN, WhatsApp, which is owned by Facebook (FB), revealed that over 95 percent of the 2 million accounts it disabled between May 15 and June 15 were blocked due to spam. According to the news site, the accounts were also suspended “due to the improper use of automated or bulk messaging” in the report.

According to the BBC, WhatsApp shut down the accounts to prevent damaging or unwanted messages from being transmitted in huge quantities, which it described as a “high priority” for the firm. According to the BBC, the messaging app employed advanced machine learning technology to detect Indian users with a +91 phone number.

“These numbers have climbed dramatically since 2019 because our systems have increased in sophistication,” WhatsApp claimed in a statement acquired by CNN on Thursday. Keep in mind that we proactively prohibit the vast majority of these accounts without relying on user reports.”

The message went on to explain that on average, the corporation disables 8 million accounts per month around the world.

According to CNN, the app has over 400 million users in India and 2 billion users worldwide. India is the largest market for WhatsApp’s social networking platform.

WhatsApp has filed a lawsuit against the Indian government over the demand to provide a monthly compliance report, claiming that the measure might jeopardize the company’s assurance of user privacy by requiring it to keep track of every message transmitted on the network.

The Indian government, on the other hand, says that the rules are in place to prevent user misuse and the spread of false information.

In 2018, fraudulent messages were distributed to tens of thousands of WhatsApp users in India, inciting mob violence and resulting in a number of deaths.

As of premarket hours on Friday, Facebook shares were trading at $344.57, up 11 cents, or 0.03 percent.