Is It Possible That Disneyland Went Too Far This Time?

Disneyland’s prices are increasing.

The first theme park resort of Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) announced earlier this week that one-day entry fees will rise between $5 and $10 in March. Only the cheapest tier — a $104 ticket available only on the busiest days — will remain unchanged. For peak travel periods, the resort has established a new higher-priced tier, which costs $164 for a one-day visit or $224 if travelers want to visit Disneyland and Disney’s California Adventure on the same day. Multi-day tickets are becoming increasingly pricey.

It’s not just a matter of enduring additional agony at the turnstile. The cost of parking at Disneyland for a day at the theme park resort has increased from $25 to $30.

At Disneyland and its larger sister resort Disney World in Florida, ticket price rises are nothing new. It’s unusual to see a year without an increase in ticket costs. The last time Disneyland raised its prices was in February of last year, just weeks before the parks closed because to the epidemic. There will be no increase for one-day visitors outside of parking in 2021 because the increase does not take effect until early next year. The Disneyland theme parks, on the other hand, were closed for more than a year.

Fans of Disneyland are naturally upset about the higher charges, but the majority of them will return. Disney’s theme parks have continued to raise their annual visitor counts despite price increases that have significantly outpaced the country’s inflation rate over the years.

The media behemoth has recovered from the pandemic with a new outlook. The goal is no longer to cram as many people inside its walled attractions as possible. The goal appears to be to increase revenue per capita, even if it implies fewer daily visits. Making yearly passes more restrictive and introducing costly add-on experience enhancers like Genie+ and Lightning Lane+ would help Disney’s theme park division achieve record earnings despite low attendance.

The House of Mouse appears to be succeeding in its exclusivity strategy. Disneyland’s annual pass scheme was relaunched in August, and the top Magic Key tier, which costs $1,399 plus tax for year-round entry with no blackout dates, sold out this week. It was the only annual pass that included parking, making this week’s price hike even more painful.

