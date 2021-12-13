Is It Possible That Apple Is Worth $3 Trillion? The iPhone maker has a fling with a colossal valuation.

Apple Inc. (AAPL) came close to becoming the world’s first business to reach a market value of $3 trillion on Monday.

In premarket trade on Monday, Apple shares rose almost 1% to $181.12. To attain the $182.86 mark, Apple shares must reach at least $182.86. Apple ended the day’s trading at $175.74, down $3.71, or 2.07%.

Apple’s stock has risen dramatically in recent years. In August 2018, the company’s market worth surpassed $1 trillion, and in August 2020, it surpassed $2 trillion.

Apple is gaining ground this year, with its stock up more than 35% thanks to sales of its new iPhone 13 and Apple Watch.

According to Reuters, Apple Music, Apple TV+, iCloud, and its popular App Store account for a large portion of its sales.

Apple’s most recent quarter, which concluded in September, saw sales jump nearly 30% to more than $83 billion. CNN said that the corporation has $191 billion in cash.

Though Apple (AAPL) is the firm closest to surpassing the $3 trillion threshold, Microsoft (MSFT) and Alphabet (GOOGL), the parent company of Google, are close behind, with valuations of $2.6 trillion and $2 trillion, respectively.