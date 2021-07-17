Is it possible for the United States to ‘restore’ Internet access to Cuba?

President Joe Biden’s proposal that the US provide full internet access to Cuba following government restrictions could pave the way for new digital rights, but it would confront significant technological and diplomatic challenges.

Biden’s remarks came after Republican Senator Marco Rubio and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said the US should consider satellites, balloons, and offshore hotspots to provide Cuba with unfiltered access.

“They have disabled internet access. We’re looking at whether we have the technological capability to restore access,” Biden told reporters on Thursday.

Human rights activists have applauded the concept of providing Cubans with unlimited internet access after the administration cut off many apps and services in the wake of the country’s largest-ever protests.

Analysts argue that it would not be as simple as flipping a switch.

“I’m not sure how timely or feasible that would be,” said Milton Mueller, a Georgia Tech University professor and director of the Internet Governance Project, if an effort were made to sidestep the state monopoly.

“There will be no easy method to communicate with a balloon or drone if the Cuban government blocks off access.”

According to Gaspar Pisanu of the digital rights group Access Now, Cuba has been limiting both fixed and mobile internet access by blocking some apps like Facebook and Instagram and using other means to filter online content using Chinese-made equipment.

“By revoking people’s SIM cards, censoring hashtags, and restricting messages about VPNs, they’re taking away their capacity to utilize mobile data,” Pisanu said.

Virtual private networks (VPNs), “mesh networks” connecting clusters of computers, and strategies to mask their actions have all been utilized by democracy activists in authoritarian regimes to get around internet constraints, but none have been deployed on a broad scale.

Satellite, drone, and balloon internet services are still in their infancy and are frequently carried by official carriers.

According to the human rights organization Freedom House, any attempt to introduce an unfiltered internet to Havana would undoubtedly be considered an infringement of its sovereignty.

In its 2020 report, Freedom House stated, “The Cuban legal structure is not friendly to internet freedom, and the country lacks an independent judicial system that could oppose government efforts to repress independent online activity.”

According to Freedom House, the Cuban constitution is silent on individuals’ rights to information, and Cuban legislation prohibits the use of the internet “toward the subversion and instability of sovereign nations.”

Supporters of an open internet for Cubans claim that freedom of expression and information access are essential. Brief News from Washington Newsday.