Is It Necessary To Have An Estate Plan?

It’s difficult to think about estate planning.

Worst-case scenarios are normally left for zombie flicks or nightmares, not something that anyone would consciously bring up in a meeting.

It may surprise you to learn that just 42% of adults in the United States have established estate planning documents such as wills and living trusts.

One of the most common reasons parents do not write wills is that they are unable to agree on guardians for their children.

Because all of their assets are in vehicles with identified beneficiaries, some people choose not to form a will. Others say they are undecided about who they want to choose as their executor. Others simply do not want to contemplate their own demise.

Many people believe that estate planning is exclusively for the wealthy and famous and that it is unnecessary for them. The answer is incorrect! That doesn’t bode well for those who believe they can just go with the flow. The first step is to engage a reputable lawyer.

A will, a revocable or irrevocable trust, a durable power of attorney, and advanced medical directives, often known as a health care proxy, are frequently included in a strong estate plan.

Remember when Prince passed away without leaving a will, leaving a $200 million estate to be settled?

His heirs are still grappling with the fallout from his death.

When someone dies without a will, their estate is said to be intestate. Probate is required to settle an intestate estate. Every state’s probate procedure is different, but they all entail a government official swooping into the deceased’s private life and disbursing the estate according to a predefined formula set forth by the state’s Legislature.

Probate is not a pleasurable procedure, and it might take years to settle an estate. It’s important to remember that you don’t need to be affluent to make an estate plan.

The emotional toll that dying intestate (without a will) imposes on the survivors much outweighs the hassle of going to court and the cost of employing an attorney. Every day, families struggle to cope with the stress of coping with an unanticipated estate. It’s worth noting that, despite their best intentions, estates with wills frequently end up in court over issues that were not addressed in the instrument.

It isn't enough to have a strong will. It must be updated on a regular basis, otherwise there will be serious consequences. Situations shift and change.