Is It More Important To Have Free Speech Or Is It More Important To Have Hate Speech? Netflix is in the middle of a storm involving LGBTQ people.

Netflix has been dragged into the culture wars in America by a Dave Chappelle comedy special that raises worries about free speech and censorship but has been blasted as transphobic by its own staff.

Chappelle reacts to critics who have accused him of insulting transgender people in the past in “The Closer,” saying that “gender is a fact” and blaming LGBTQ people of being “very sensitive.”

“You may shoot and kill a Black man in our nation,” the stand-up comic, who is Black, argues, “but you better not damage a gay person’s feelings.”

While LGBTQ organizations have slammed the show, including GLAAD, which cited studies relating prejudices about minorities to real-world harm, Netflix has steadfastly refused to take it down.

However, the streaming behemoth has found itself at the center of what is likely its most heated debate to date.

At a time when Netflix is fighting with rivals like HBO and Disney in the so-called streaming wars, Chappelle remains extremely popular. He received a $24 million investment from Netflix for his most recent special, demonstrating his appeal to the platform’s customers.

The incident also raises broader considerations about what constitutes acceptable speech, as well as the responsibility of entertainment behemoths like Netflix in policing it.

“Netflix is no longer a small firm that mails out DVDs; it’s a massive content creator that spent almost $17 billion last year,” said Stephen Galloway, dean of film and media arts at Chapman University in California.

“This is [Netflix’s] very first public test case. They also planted their flag on the grounds of free speech vs speech restriction “Added he.

Chappelle laughs about threatening to kill a woman and stash her body in his car in “The Closer,” describing a US rapper who “punched the LGBTQ community right in the AIDS,” comparing trans women to the usage of Blackface, and threatening to kill a lady and stash her body in his car.

Ted Sarandos, the company’s content chief, stated in a leaked email that “material on screen doesn’t directly translate to real-world harm,” and that the ideal of free speech overrides any violation committed — even by its own employees.

Despite this, a group of Netflix employees is planning a walkout this week in protest of their employers’ handling of the scandal, and one employee was dismissed for revealing internal data about Chappelle’s high salary.

"We appreciate this employee's dissatisfaction and hurt with Netflix, but preserving a culture of trust and transparency is important to our company," says the statement.