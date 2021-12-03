Is It Better To Be Alive Or Dead? The Taliban’s Supreme Leader Is Being Pursued.

When the Taliban took control of Kabul for the second time in mid-August, the years-old mystery surrounding the movement’s Supreme Leader Hibatullah Akhundzada became even more complicated.

Many Afghans are unsure whether the elderly cleric is alive or dead, and even the most ardent analysts have concerns about who is truly leading the group.

The AFP’s search for the elusive leader yielded inconclusive results.

On October 30, two months after a Taliban spokesman claimed Akhundzada was still alive and well in Kandahar, rumors spread that the “emir” had given a speech at a Koranic school, or madrassa.

Officials from the Taliban certified his appearance at the Hakimia madrassa by releasing a shaky audio recording that lasted more than ten minutes.

“May God reward the suffering people of Afghanistan who resisted the infidels and oppressors for 20 years,” says an elderly man identified as Akhundzada.

Prior to this, his public visibility was mostly limited to annual written remarks released for Islamic holidays.

Two Taliban gunmen stand guard in front of the Hakimia madrassa’s blue-and-white gate in one of Kandahar’s poorest suburbs, between a litter-strewn stream and a dirt track.

Since October 30, it’s been something of a magnet, drawing interested — if properly distant — throngs of Taliban supporters.

According to the madrassa’s chief of security, Massum Shakrullah, when the supreme leader came, he was “armed” and accompanied by “three security personnel.”

He went on to say that “even cellphones and sound recorders” were not permitted inside the venue.

“We were all watching him and simply crying,” one of the classmates, Mohammed, 19, added.

When asked if he could confirm that it was indeed Akhundzada, Mohammed stated he and his colleagues were “too excited to observe… his face.”

As the number of deadly US drone strikes increased in the latter decade of the conflict, Taliban leaders were forced to adopt vanishingly low profiles.

After one of these strikes murdered his predecessor, Mullah Akhtar Mansour, in 2016, Akhundzada rose to the forefront.

He rapidly gained the support of Ayman al-Zawahiri, the leader of Al-Qaeda, who dubbed him “the emir of the faithful.”

This support from Osama bin Laden’s son helped solidify his Islamist credentials among the Taliban’s long-time allies.

Only one photograph of Akhundzada has been issued by the Taliban, and it dates back to when he assumed control of the organisation five years ago.

That shot, which shows him with a grey beard, a white turban, and. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.