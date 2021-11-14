Is it a cash cow or a question mark? What the Growth Share Matrix Teach Us About Choosing Stocks

People are naturally drawn to equities with a compelling narrative to tell.

Take, for example, Tesla.

Tesla is led by CEO Elon Musk, a cofounder of PayPal and SpaceX who is known for his utopian goals and willingness to take risks.

Tesla has had a bumpy journey from its inception in 2003, even coming within a month of bankruptcy, and is continuously shocked by Musk’s unexpected conduct.

This account tells the narrative of an innovative corporation whose CEO defies the conventions of “normal” CEOs on a regular basis.

On the surface, it’s a fantastic narrative.

If you delve a little deeper into the cash flow sheet, you’ll find out about potential dangers for the company.