Is French Vogue Still In Fashion After 100 Years?

From Christian Dior’s postwar ‘New Look’ to the sexual liberation of the 1960s to the dangling-cigarette waifs of the 2000s, French Vogue has been dictating trends for a century.

However, as the magazine celebrates its 100th birthday with a new exhibition in Paris, the renowned publication is experiencing some difficulties.

It was only last month that its ten-year editor, Emmanuelle Alt, announced her departure and that she would not be replaced.

She wasn’t on her alone.

Conde Nast International, the magazine’s owner, has laid off editors across Europe in the last year and placed international Vogue editions under the direct direction of Anna Wintour, the global editorial director, in New York.

Vogue, like much of the media sector, is experiencing declining sales and ad revenue in the digital age.

However, the current twist is part of a long-running tug of war between New York and Paris that dates back to the city’s infancy.

“The whole history of French Vogue is one of back-and-forth with Conde Nast in New York,” said Sylvie Lecallier, curator of the new exhibition “Vogue Paris 1920-2020,” which opened this weekend after a year’s delay due to the epidemic.

The Paris issue was frequently the loftier, more bohemian brother of the New York edition, which was more hard-nosed.

But it was also the birthplace of much of twentieth-century fashion and femininity.

“Paris was the location to go looking for talent and content to bring to New York,” Lecallier explained.

From art deco drawings in the 1920s through sensual image-making by photographers like Helmut Newton in the 1960s and 1970s, the show traces the evolution.

In the 2000s, it reached its pinnacle under editor Carine Roitfeld, who reintroduced a provocative Gallic identity by purging the newsroom of foreign workers and establishing herself as a fashion icon in her own right.

Alt, her successor, was a more subdued figure, yet she nonetheless oversaw major occasions like the magazine’s first transgender cover heroine, Brazilian Valentina Sampaio, in 2017.

According to media analyst Douglas McCabe of Enders Analysis, online culture has produced “a perfect storm” for Vogue.

“Vogue had the market to itself for the first 80 years of its life; it was the bible for fashion,” McCabe told AFP.

“However, there are a plethora of different options for obtaining information on the internet today. Everyone is a threat: influencers, Instagram, and YouTube.” It’s a world where new fashion trends may spread around the globe in a matter of seconds. Brief News from Washington Newsday.