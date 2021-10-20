Is Facebook getting a new name? Smoke and Mirrors, say the critics.

Facebook critics jumped on a story that the major social network wants to rename itself on Wednesday, claiming it is trying to deflect attention away from recent scandals and controversies.

According to a report from the website The Verge, which Facebook has denied, the struggling business is attempting to demonstrate its ambition to be more than a social networking platform.

However, The Real Facebook Oversight Board, an activist group, warned that large businesses such as oil and tobacco have renamed to “deflect attention” from their problems.

“Facebook believes that a rebrand will help them shift the focus,” the organization said in a statement, adding that the “true issue” was the need for monitoring and regulation.

“We don’t have any comment and aren’t verifying The Verge’s allegation,” Facebook spokesman Andy Stone told AFP.

The name would represent Facebook’s ambitions to develop the “metaverse,” a virtual reality version of the internet that the tech giant envisions as the future, according to an unnamed source quoted by The Verge.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has emerged as a strong proponent of the notion, announcing intentions to hire 10,000 workers in the European Union to develop the “metaverse” on Monday.

The news comes as Facebook deals with the impact from a damaging scandal, severe service failures, and growing calls for regulation to rein in its tremendous power.

After former employee Frances Haugen leaked internal studies suggesting Facebook knew its sites could be harmful to young people’s mental health, the business has faced a barrage of criticism in the last month.

Facebook’s interest in the metaverse, according to the Washington Post, is “part of a broader campaign to rehabilitate the company’s reputation with politicians and reposition Facebook to shape the regulation of next-wave Internet technology.”

A rebranding, according to Silicon Valley analyst Benedict Evans, would ignore the platform’s core flaws.

“If you rename a faulty product, consumers will quickly figure out that this new brand has the same issues,” he wrote on Twitter.

“In general, a better’rebrand’ strategy is to cure the problem first, then design a new brand that reflects the new experience,” he continued.

Despite other operations such as Waymo self-driving cars and Verily life sciences, Google rebranded itself as Alphabet in 2015, and the internet search and ad powerhouse remains its defining unit.