Is DeFi the End of Banking as We Know It?

Consumer perceptions toward the mainstream banking world have shifted dramatically in the previous year. In the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, many people have resorted to the digital world to hedge their bets, store their riches, and explore other financial opportunities as traditional institutions struggle to adapt to the new way of life.

Decentralized finance, or DeFi as it is commonly known, is one of these. DeFi provides customers with many of the same services and products as traditional financial institutions, but without the need for a middleman.

While it may appear easy, DeFi’s ability to provide financial products and services without the use of a middleman by utilizing smart contracts and blockchain is revolutionary. For starters, it eliminates various expenses connected with middleman services, which benefits users and lowers entry barriers.

Furthermore, the margin for human mistake is decreased, and users can preserve a better level of anonymity. DeFi platforms that give staking rewards typically offer higher interest rates than traditional banks, and when loans are obtained through DeFi platforms, lower interest rates are reported. Many more people are becoming accustomed to the DeFi standard in terms of trading tokens and custodial services, and with billions of assets now locked on DeFi platforms, the issue of whether retail banking as we know it will survive emerges.

Because he is also the CEO of EQIBank, a regulated digital bank, Jason Blick, Chairman of EQIFI, is particularly qualified to answer many of the questions surrounding DeFi and how it might change the face of finance as we know it. “We often hear about DeFi being a danger to what we call “conventional banking,” but that couldn’t be further from the truth,” Jason remarked.

“Instead of being a danger, DeFi and the benefits it delivers to the industry are an opportunity. Don’t get me wrong: it’s bound to irritate people who are slow to adjust and resistant to change. However, as a licensed and regulated digital bank, EQIBank sees DeFi as the next step in providing the type of financial services that our consumers deserve.

"Does DeFi signal the end of traditional banking as we know it? Yes, I believe that is correct. However, this does not imply that traditional banking is doomed. Those banks were prepared to do so.