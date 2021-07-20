IS claims responsibility for a suicide bombing in an Iraqi market that killed almost 30 people on the eve of the Eid holiday.

According to medical authorities, the Islamic State claimed responsibility early Tuesday for a suicide bombing that swept through a popular market in Iraq’s capital ahead of Eid holiday celebrations, killing almost 30 people.

According to a message released on the terrorist group’s Telegram channel, a suicide bomber named Abu Hamza al-Iraqi detonated his explosive belt in the middle of a crowd in Sadr City, an eastern Baghdad district, on Monday night, killing more than 30 people and injuring 35 more.

According to an AFP photographer, body parts of victims were thrown around the previously lively market, which had been crowded with shoppers purchasing food ahead of the Islamic festival of Eid al-Adha, in one of Baghdad’s bloodiest attacks in recent years.

According to medics, the bomb injured about 50 people.

Iraqi President Barham Salih described the attack in Sadr City, a predominantly Shiite area, as a “heinous act” and expressed his sympathies.

“On the eve of Eid, they are targeting our civilians in Sadr City,” Salih wrote on Twitter. “They don’t let people enjoy themselves, even for a second.”

According to medical authorities, eight women and seven children were among the deceased, with the death toll ranging between 28 and 30.

UNICEF confirmed that children were killed and injured in the attack in a statement released early Tuesday.

It remarked, “This awful attack just before Eid Al-Adha is a terrible reminder of the terror Iraqi children continue to confront.”

Following the explosion, video footage of wounded victims and terrified individuals was uploaded on social media. The explosion was so powerful that it tore the roofing off numerous market stalls.

“A terror attack in Woheilat Market in Sadr City, east Baghdad, using a locally produced IED (improvised explosive device) left several victims dead and others injured,” Iraq’s interior ministry said in a statement.

According to AFP journalists, blood was splattered on refrigerators full of water bottles, and shoes were thrown on the ground alongside produce.

Baghdad Operations Command, a joint military-interior ministry security organization, said it had initiated an inquiry into the bomb, and police and forensic teams were still hunting for clues late Monday.

Mustafa al-Kadhemi, the Prime Minister, called an emergency conference with the heads of the military and security agencies.

In January, the Islamic State claimed responsibility for a rare double suicide attack in a busy market that killed 32 people.