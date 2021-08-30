IS claims responsibility for a rocket attack on Kabul Airport as US troops leave.

On Monday, the Islamic State claimed responsibility for a rocket attack on Kabul airport, as US soldiers raced to finish their withdrawal from Afghanistan and evacuate allies under the threat of more carnage.

President Joe Biden has set a Tuesday deadline for all US troops to leave Afghanistan, bringing an end to his country’s longest military battle, which began in response for the September 11 attacks.

The Taliban, a fundamentalist Islamist organisation that was defeated in 2001 but recently reclaimed control, caused a mass departure of terrified civilians onboard US-led evacuation planes.

Those flights, which have carried more than 122,000 passengers out of Kabul Airport, will come to an end on Tuesday when the last of the thousands of American troops leave.

US forces are now primarily focused on safely transporting themselves and American diplomats out of the country.

After carrying out a suicide bombing outside the airport late last week that killed more than 100 people, including 13 US personnel, the regional Islamic State-Khorasan organization, rivals of the Taliban, poses the greatest threat to the evacuation.

They then claimed to have fired six missiles against the airport on Monday. The attack was reportedly stopped by the airport’s missile defense systems, according to a Taliban official.

Meanwhile, the US announced that an air attack on an IS-prepared car bomb was carried out in Kabul on Sunday night.

The White House confirmed that a missile attack was launched on the airport, but that airlift operations were unaffected.

The White House statement read, “The President… has reconfirmed his directive that commanders redouble their efforts to prioritize doing whatever is required to safeguard our personnel on the ground.”

On Monday, an AFP photographer captured photographs of a burned-out automobile with a launching system visible in the back seat.

Five missiles were fired, according to a Taliban official on the scene.

The automobile was damaged by a suspected US drone strike roughly two kilometers (1.2 miles) from the airport.

While there were no reports of deaths or damage to the airport as a result of the rocket attacks, they added to the fear of locals who had already been traumatized by years of war.

“We haven’t been able to sleep properly since the Americans took control of the airport,” Abdullah, who lives near the airport and gave only his first name, told AFP.

“We are disturbed by gunshots, rockets, sirens, or the noises of enormous jets. And now that they are being directly attacked, our lives may be jeopardized.”

