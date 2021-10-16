IS claims responsibility for a deadly suicide attack on a Shiite mosque in Kandahar, Afghanistan.

On Saturday, the Islamic State claimed responsibility for a suicide bombing at a Shiite mosque in Kandahar, Afghanistan, that killed at least 41 people and injured dozens more.

The strike on Friday comes barely a week after another IS-claimed attack on Shiite worshippers at a mosque in Kunduz, which left more than 60 people dead.

Two Islamic State-Khorasan (IS-K) suicide bombers carried out separate strikes on various portions of the mosque in Kandahar — the Taliban’s spiritual heartland — while people prayed inside, according to a statement issued on the jihadist group’s Telegram channels.

The group considers Shiite Muslims to be heretics, and is a staunch opponent of the Taliban, a Sunni Islamist movement that surged back to power in Afghanistan in August when the US and its allies retreated.

According to ExTrac, a conflict analysis organization located in the United Kingdom, Friday’s assault was IS-first K’s in Kandahar and the fourth mass casualty massacre since the Taliban took Kabul.

According to AFP, the strike was carried out by ExTrac researcher Abdul Sayed “putting the Taliban’s claim to rule of the country to the test. How can the Taliban secure the rest of the country if they can’t even protect Kandahar from an IS-K attack?” The walls of the mosque were pockmarked with shrapnel after the blow, as volunteers picked away debris in the ornately decorated prayer hall. An entry corridor was littered with rubble.

“A horrific attack has been observed on a Shiite mosque as a result of which a large number of our countrymen have lost their lives,” Kandahar police head Maulvi Mehmood stated after the explosions.

Mehmood claimed in a video message that the mosque’s security had previously been provided by Shiite guards, but that the Taliban would now be in charge of its safety.

According to hospital data, 41 people were killed and 70 were injured, according to Hafiz Abdulhai Abbas, Kandahar’s director of health.

As Taliban security blocked off the area, at least 15 ambulances were observed rushing to and from the scene.

“We are swamped,” a doctor at Mirwais hospital in the city’s center told AFP.

"We are swamped," a doctor at Mirwais hospital in the city's center told AFP.

"Too many dead bodies and injured individuals have been brought to our hospital. We anticipate that there will be more to come. We require blood immediately. We've urged all of Kandahar's local media to encourage people to donate blood." Gunfire was heard alongside the explosions, according to eyewitnesses and a security guard assigned to the mosque's protection.