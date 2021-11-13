Is an Italian reporter ‘killed’ by a mob on Mount Etna?

The discovery of a body in a cave, half a century after investigative journalist Mauro De Mauro vanished in Sicily, has reawakened hopes of solving one of Italy’s mafia riddles.

A DNA test is scheduled to be performed on the body, which was discovered by a sniffer dog on the slopes of Mount Etna during a mountain rescue drill in September.

De Mauro, who was investigating the unusual death of influential businessman Enrico Mattei, had long been suspected of being kidnapped and executed by Sicily’s Cosa Nostra organized crime organisation.

On September 16, 1970, the journalist vanished in Palermo.

Franca, one of the last persons to see him alive, called the police hotline after hearing about the freshly discovered body, which dates from the 1970s and had the same unique nose as her father.

According to reports, the man on Etna was dressed in dark trousers, a light striped shirt, a wool jumper, a black tie, a dark green coat, a winter hat with a pom-pom, and black boots.

“We expect a DNA test,” Giuseppe Crescimanno, the De Mauro family’s lawyer, told AFP.

According to the daily La Sicilia, a penny from 1977 was recovered near to the remains, along with a piece of a newspaper from 1978, all of which date from after De Mauro’s disappearance.

According to the newspaper, Franca does not recognize the clothes, comb, or watch found with the deceased.

“She isn’t convinced they aren’t his; she doesn’t rule it out,” Crescimanno said. “She just can’t remember them — except for the pom-pom hat.”

The journalist could have been kidnapped for years and dressed in several outfits. If the body’s DNA matches that of De Mauro, he may have died after escaping.

In a video posted to their Facebook page this week, police mountain rescuers can be seen traveling down a steep, narrow tunnel to the cave’s mouth, which is almost hidden from the outside.

The dog was intended to be searching for a phony missing person for training purposes, but instead discovered the real remains.

Investigators suspect the man, who was in his 50s and stood approximately 170 centimetres (5 feet, 6 inches) tall, freely entered the cave but found it hard to exit.

His death is not thought to have been violent, according to reports.

