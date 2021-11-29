Is a railroad connecting Mexico, Canada, and the United States in the works? Mexican regulators have approved a $31 billion deal.

Mexican regulators have given their approval to a train that will connect Mexico, Canada, and the United States. The project would run nearly 20,000 miles of rail across North America, generating an estimated $8.7 billion in revenue while also assisting in the transition to a greener economy.

Mexico’s officials authorized Canada Pacific’s $31 billion merger with Kansas City Southern, with plans to connect the railroads in Mexico. According to the Associated Press, major railroad mergers have not been permitted in the United States since the 1990s.

Kansas City Southern will build the rail connection to Mexico, which already has a line running from the Pacific port of Lazaro Cardenas to Texas. In Kansas City, the Canadian Pacific network meets the Kansas City Southern line. Canadian Pacific is a company based in Vancouver, The new train route would be named Kansas City.

Both firms are waiting for significant shareholders to accept Canadian Pacific’s acquisition of Kansas City Southern, as well as regulatory permission in the United States and Canada.

According to the Kansas City Business Journal, Canadian Pacific shareholders will vote on the transaction on December 8, while Kansas City Southern stockholders will vote on December 10. If shareholders approve the deal, it will close on Dec. 14.

The businesses stated on Friday that the assessment of the deal might last into the fourth quarter of 2022. Given the existing timeframe, the railroad would take a long time to construct.

“This historic combination will increase rail capacity in the United States, generate new competitive transportation options, boost North American economic growth, and provide significant advantages to consumers, employees, and the environment,” said Keith Creel, CEO of Canadian Pacific.