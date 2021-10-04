Is a Nobel Prize for Covid Vaccines a Foregone Conclusion?

The medicine prize, which launches off a week of accolades against the backdrop of the epidemic, will be awarded on Monday to the pioneers of mRNA Covid-19 vaccines and immune system research.

Breast cancer breakthroughs, innovative approaches to rheumatology therapies, as well as epigenetics, cell adhesion, and antibiotic resistance studies are all expected to win, according to experts polled by AFP.

Given the ongoing pandemic, two individuals stand out this year: Katalin Kariko of Hungary and Drew Weissman of the United States, both pioneers of messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccines and professors at the University of Pennsylvania.

Their 2005 findings led the path for the creation of the Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna vaccines, which have now been administered to over a billion individuals around the world.

In addition, the technology has showed promise in the treatment of various disorders.

The Nobel Prizes were established by Swedish dynamite inventor Alfred Nobel, who stipulated in his will that they should be given to people who have provided the “greatest service to humanity,” making the pair an easy choice for some.

“It would be a mistake for the Nobel committee not to award the prize this year to the mRNA vaccine, even if it is a bit risky,” Ulrika Bjorksten, director of Sweden’s scientific department, said.

She said that the pair’s work could be nominated for the Nobel Prize in Chemistry, which will be revealed on Wednesday.

Many feel the couple, who work as senior scientists at BioNTech in Germany, will have to wait for the award.

The numerous committees in charge of picking Nobel Prize winners are well-known for waiting years, if not decades, to assess a discovery’s full effect before awarding the prize.

In theory, the Nobel Prizes should go to work done in the previous year, but this has rarely been followed.

“I don’t think it’ll happen,” says the author. I’m just thinking about the committee’s conservative decision. They’d undoubtedly be considered in future years, but I’m skeptical this year,” says David Pendlebury of Clarivate Analytics, which maintains a list of potential laureates.

Instead, Pendlebury believes the prize will go to American Max Cooper, 88, and French-Australian Jacques Miller, 90, for discovering that white blood cells, which are vital to the human immune system, are separated into two categories: B and T lymphocytes.

