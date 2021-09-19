Is a labor shortage prompting the use of robots? How Companies are Putting Them to the Test.

Because there are more job opportunities than jobless employees, many firms are concerned about the labor shortage.

MIT economics professor David Autor said in a New York Times op-ed that the United States “doesn’t have a job number problem; instead, it has a job quality one.”

Some jobless Americans are looking for work, but not urgently. Fears of COVID, care obligations, and a financial cushion are among the reasons they have chosen not to work. “Our economy has produced a massive number of low-paying, economically unstable positions with minimal chances for professional advancement,” Autor said.

Unemployment benefits are thought to have hindered hiring in restaurants, stores, and the hospitality industry.

A temporary solution to the labor problem may be on the way.

“The labor shortages will start to ease in September and this fall, but it won’t be a quick fix,” Moody’s Analytics economist Dante DeAntonio told USA Today. “This might take two or three years to play out.”

What will happen to the labor market in the meantime?

According to a recent CNN report, a labor crisis has caused one Dallas eatery to rent robots for $15 per day.

As businesses began to reopen following the pandemic, Espartaco Borga, the proprietor of La Duni Latin Cafe, told CNN that he was having difficulty finding busboys and other personnel to fill vacancies.

“With a third of the employees, we suddenly had 50 to 100 percent more business than we had before COVID. As a result, both consumers and employees were becoming overburdened, overworked, and frustrated,” Borga explained.

“The staff were the only ones who did not return.”

To learn more about his possibilities, Borga contacted American Robotech, a robotics business that specializes in contactless autonomous delivery.

“They turned up the next day, planned out the restaurant, and assigned the table numbers in 45 minutes,” he added.

“After carrying 60 trays in a day, the girl at the expo line fell in love with this because her arm didn’t hurt.”

According to American Robotech’s website, its robots are designed to improve restaurant turnaround times.

The HolaBot is described on American Robotech’s website as a “multi-scenario collecting robot” that “innovatively applies autonomous robot to the food, office, industrial, and other industries.” HolaBot, with its huge volume, high carrying capacity, pagering function, gesture recognition, and voice control module, can help restaurants improve their turnaround times.”

The robots, according to Borga, were not.