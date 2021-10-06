Irving is unable to participate in the Nets’ first practice in New York due to a lack of vaccinations.

Kyrie Irving, a Brooklyn point guard who has been adamant about not getting vaccinated against the coronavirus, was absent from the Nets’ practice on Tuesday.

Irving practiced with his teammates in San Diego last week, but because to the city’s rigorous Covid-19 guidelines, he was unable to attend the team’s first session in New York City.

As a result of the growing global pandemic, New York has enacted new health and safety restrictions prohibiting unvaccinated athletes from participating in practices and games.

To practice at the Barclays Center, Irving would require proof of at least one vaccination shot.

At practice on Tuesday, Nets coach Steve Nash stated, “No additional update.” “We are behind him. We’ve come to help him. Things shift. We’ll be here for him when there’s a solution.”

Irving will begin missing Brooklyn’s home games if he continues to refuse the inoculation. If Irving does not play in any home games this season, he might lose millions of dollars.

Nash stated, “I’m not really worried about anything.” “All we want to do is work every day.” We came in today and had a wonderful practice, and we’ll do the same tomorrow, so I’ll leave it at that.”

The Nets play Milwaukee at Barclays Center on Friday in their next preseason game. The Brooklyn Nets will play Charlotte on October 24 at home in their regular season home opener.