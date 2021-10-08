Ireland and Estonia, two holdouts, have signed on to the global tax reform agreement.

The governments of Ireland and Estonia agreed on Thursday to join a 15 percent global minimum tax rate on multinational corporations, leaving only Hungary to oppose the far-reaching agreement.

The reform aims to prevent multinational firms from lowering their tax payments by registering in countries with low rates.

“My advice that Ireland join the worldwide consensus has now been agreed by the government,” Irish Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe stated.

“I’m completely pleased that the arrangement better serves our interests,” he continued.

“We have the best opportunity of ensuring that Estonia’s business environment and tax policy continue to function in the interests of a better future for all of us,” Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas said of joining the reform.

Finance ministers from the G7’s wealthiest nations adopted a global minimum corporate tax rate of at least 15% in June, as part of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development’s (OECD) framework (OECD).

With the exception of Hungary, it was endorsed by the G20 in July and has been signed by more than 130 countries.

Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto indicated earlier this week that his country had a “chance” of agreeing to it if the reform “does not harm the Hungarian economy or jeopardize Hungarian jobs.”

Due to the “desire of some to seek a higher rate,” Donohoe said Ireland pushed on a modification of phrasing, excluding “at least” before the 15% figure. He described this as a significant problem that needed to be handled.

The minister stated that the reform would take effect in 2023.

Ireland currently has a tax rate of 12.5 percent.

Its tax structure has attracted tech behemoths like Apple and Google, whereas Estonia was concerned that embracing the reform would jeopardize the country’s thriving tech start-up scene.

The change will touch 56 Irish corporations with a total workforce of 100,000 persons, as well as 1,500 foreign-owned multinationals with a total workforce of 400,000.

It only applies to businesses with a yearly revenue of more than 750 million euros ($870 million). Smaller enterprises will continue to pay a 12.5 percent corporate tax.

According to Kallas, the reform “would not change anything for most Estonian company operators, and it will only affect subsidiaries of huge multinational corporations” in the case of Estonia.

“This is a critical decision for our industrial policy and the future of our country.” It’s a complicated situation. There will be repercussions, but there are numerous chances,” Donohoe stated.

