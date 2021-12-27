Iraq’s Supreme Court Dismisses Fraud Claims and Confirms Election Results.

After rejecting a charge of irregularities submitted by the pro-Iran Hashed al-Shaabi former paramilitary coalition, Iraq’s top court confirmed the country’s October parliamentary election results on Monday.

The long-awaited decision will allow parliament to convene, paving the path for the election of a president, who will next pick a prime minister to establish a new government.

Iraq is trying to rebuild from years of conflict and Islamist bloodshed, but political differences, corruption, and poverty have hampered its progress.

The confirmation comes more than two months after Shiite cleric Moqtada Sadr, a political maverick and former anti-US militia leader who rejects all foreign meddling, won legislative elections on October 10.

Sadr’s movement earned more than a fifth of the seats in the assembly, 73 out of a total of 329, much outnumbering the Fatah (Conquest) Alliance, the pro-Iran Hashed’s political branch, which won 17 seats.

This was a significant decrease from the Alliance’s 48 seats in the previous session. The result was branded a “fraud” by Hashed leaders.

They took their case to court in December, seeking “to have the results nullified” due to “severe irregularities,” according to their lawyer at the time of the hearing.

On Monday, Federal Supreme Court Judge Jassem Mohamed Aboud announced the court “rejects the plaintiffs’ plea… not to recognise the final results of the election.”

The decision is “binding on all authorities,” he asserted.

The court’s communications officer later reported that the panel “had ratified the legislative election results.”

Protests against the preliminary election results were also organized by the Hashed. When police fought with demonstrators in November, at least one protester was killed and more than 100 others were hurt.

The Fatah Alliance claimed that many voters’ fingerprints were not recognized by the electronic voting system.

Hadi al-Ameri, the Fatah Alliance’s leader, underlined on Monday his “deep conviction that the electoral process was polluted by fraud and manipulations.”

He said he would respect the court’s decision but that it had been made under “great duress.”

That was not the case, according to Iraqi researcher Ihsan al-Shamari.

“The most important aspect of the decision is that the judiciary did not cave in to the losing parties’ pressure,” he stated.

The court also decided to make the plaintiffs face the costs of the appeal, according to Judge Aboud, who read the verdict.

Since the 2003 US-led war deposed tyrant Saddam Hussein, the creation of governments in multi-confessional and multi-ethnic Iraq has included difficult discussions.

