Iraqis go to the polls early in the hope of a change.

Iraqis go to the polls for parliamentary elections on Sunday, two years after a wave of anti-government protests shook the war-torn country, but analysts see little change.

The political destiny of Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhemi is in doubt, with few observers prepared to predict who would emerge victorious following the lengthy backroom wrangling that usually follows Iraqi elections.

Independents are expected to benefit from a new single-member constituency system for voting Iraq’s 329 members, which is designed to counter conventional political blocs based on religious, ethnic, and clan affiliations.

The election is being held a year ahead of schedule as a rare concession to the youth-led protest movement that erupted in 2019 against a political class largely criticized for graft, unemployment, and deteriorating public services.

Hundreds died in the protests, and scores more anti-government activists have been killed, kidnapped, or harassed in recent months, with suspicions that pro-Iran armed organizations are to blame.

Many activists have called for a boycott of the elections, and analysts estimate that among Iraq’s 25 million eligible voters, record levels of abstention will be recorded, while others predict that the main parties will retain control.

According to Ramzy Mardini of the University of Chicago’s Pearson Institute, the early vote is “unlikely to function as an agent of change.”

“The election is supposed to be a signal of progress, but strangely, reform advocates are opting out… as a protest against the current quo.”

Despite the country’s oil wealth, Iraq is embroiled in corruption and economic disaster, with roughly a third of the population living in poverty.

Even as the country seeks to emerge from nearly two decades of turmoil, the risk of violence is rising due to a proliferation of armed factions and a jihadist comeback.

Many Iraqis are concerned about security in the aftermath of the election because the main political blocs are related to armed groups.

On Wednesday, a dozen Western governments, including the United States and the United Kingdom, called on “all parties to respect the rule of law and the democratic process’ integrity.”

Vote monitors and observers have been dispatched by the United Nations and the European Union.

Iraq’s political landscape remains strongly polarized over sensitive topics such as the presence of US forces and Iran’s influence.

Even in the fractured parliament, where alliances are stitched together and then undone, political blocs will have to work out their differences when it comes to naming a prime minister, a role that is traditionally designated for the president.