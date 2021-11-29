Iraqi Families Fear the Worst After the Channel Boat Disaster

Mohamed, 20, told his father, who resides in Iraqi Kurdistan, that he was ready to cross the English Channel the last time they spoke.

On November 23rd, that happened. The following day, France confirmed that a boat had sunk in the busy river, killing at least 27 people in a calamity that grabbed international headlines.

The family is now preparing for the worst.

“Our last communication was on the eve of the disaster,” says Qader Abdallah, 49, of Qadrawa, a small village in Kurdistan’s northern Iraq.

“He said he was heading to the United Kingdom.” He messaged us through (Facebook) Messenger.

“We warned him that crossing was dangerous and that there were risks.” He tried to reassure us by informing us that there had been numerous crossings… and that no difficulties had occurred.” Several families in Qadrawa have been waiting for news on their loved ones since then. Were they on board the doomed ship? Have they arrived in the United Kingdom? It’s difficult to say because the identities of the recovered victims, their nationalities, and the cause of the capsize have yet to be revealed by the investigation.

On Sunday, immigration ministers from France, Belgium, Germany, and the Netherlands gathered in Calais, France, and pledged to improve “operational coordination” in the fight against people traffickers.

From December 1, the EU border agency Frontex will send a plane to help combat migrant trafficking in the English Channel, according to France.

Mohamed flew to Turkey from the Kurdish region’s Arbil airport a month ago.

He crossed the border illegally into Italy and then into France. He wished to join his two brothers in the United Kingdom, where they had been residing for the past two years.

Abdallah confessed, “Our family had decided that he should go to Europe.” “Every young person tries to go to Europe in search of a better future.” “Living conditions are severe” in Kurdistan’s autonomous region, he said.

“The young people demonstrated because of the deteriorating economic situation, which prohibits them from finding work,” he remarked of recent university student protests.

Last Wednesday’s tragedy was the deadliest in the English Channel to far, which is now regularly traversed by migrants attempting to reach the English coast in flimsy boats.

Following restrictions at the port of Calais and the Eurotunnel, which irregular migrants had bypassed by hiding in cars, the number of crossings has increased since 2018.

Abu Zaniar, a father from the Kurdish region, said he, too, had lost his son.