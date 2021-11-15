Iraq will begin repatriating citizens to Belarus on Thursday, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

On a “voluntary” basis, the Iraqi government announced it will organize a repatriation flight for its residents trapped on the Poland-Belarus border on Thursday.

“On the 18th of November,” foreign ministry spokesperson Ahmed al-Sahaf told Iraqi television late Sunday, “Iraq would provide a first flight for people who desire to return willingly from Belarus.”

He did not disclose how many passengers would board the Minsk-Baghdad trip, but he did note that Iraq has 571 individuals detained on the border who have expressed a want to return “voluntarily.”

Thousands of migrants from the Middle East, including many from Iraq’s autonomous Kurdistan region in northern Iraq, have arrived.