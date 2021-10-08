Iraq is an oil-rich country that has been ravaged by conflict.

Iraq, which holds legislative elections on Sunday, is wealthy in oil but has been torn apart by wars and crises since the 1980s.

The areas that are now Iraq were once known as Mesopotamia, which meant “Land Between the Rivers,” referring to the Tigris and Euphrates rivers.

Its vast alluvial plains gave life to some of the world’s early civilisations, including Sumer, Akkad, Babylon, and Assyria, which gave humanity writing, legal codes, and the first settlements.

The Hanging Gardens of Babylon, the metropolis of ancient Mesopotamia, were regarded as one of the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World.

The remains of Ur, where Abraham is said to have been born according to the Bible, are one of Iraq’s oldest archaeological monuments.

Iraq gained independent in 1932 after being ruled by Britain following World War I. After a military coup in 1958, the monarchy was deposed and a republic was created.

Another coup brought Saddam Hussein to power in 1979.

Soon after, the country went to war with its larger neighbor Iran, the first in a series of four-decade-long hostilities.

The Iran-Iraq war raged from 1980 to 1988, followed by the First Gulf War over Kuwait three years later, and then the US-led invasion of 2003 that toppled Saddam Hussein.

Following the overthrow of the ruler, the country fell into chaos. Thousands of people have died as a result of sectarian violence and jihadist attacks, primarily between Shiite and Sunni Muslim groups.

Iraq’s population of 40.2 million people is primarily Muslim, with Shiites accounting for roughly 60% of the population and Sunnis accounting for 32 to 37%.

Top government jobs are reserved for Iraq’s many communities under an unspoken system of proportional representation, with Shiites, who were previously eclipsed by Saddam’s Sunni minority, now dominating political and military institutions.

Kurds, a non-Arab ethnic group who dwell primarily in Iraq’s autonomous north, account for 15 to 20% of the country’s population.

Baghdad rejected the ballot and retook contested territories, resulting in a large “yes” vote in a contentious referendum on Kurdish independence held in 2017.

After an exodus spurred by violence, Iraq’s Christian community, which made up 6% of the population in 2003, currently makes up less than 1% of the population.

Iraq shares borders with both of the Middle East’s major competing powers: Saudi Arabia, a Sunni kingdom, and Iran, a Shiite Islamic republic.

Turkey, war-torn Syria, Kuwait, and Jordan are all neighbors.

Since Saddam Hussein’s collapse and the installation of a Shiite-dominated central government in Baghdad, relations between Iraq and Iran have substantially improved.

